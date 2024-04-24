Travel experts reveal Aylesbury as one of the best places to Lord and Lady it up on staycation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With that in mind, travel experts from holidaycottages.co.uk have pulled together a list of Bridgerton filming hotspots, along with royal-esque places to stay nearby.

Offering holidaymakers the chance to channel their inner Lords and Ladies, the properties selected are just a stone’s throw away from some of the best known Bridgerton filming hotspots, from the Bridgerton family home to Lady Danbury’s estate.

1. Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

The Flint House

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – Bridgerton’s House (the interior) as sees in season 1 and 2

Buckinghamshire is another top filming spot, with scenes from the lavish outdoor ball scenes at Stowe Park to the interiors of the Bridgerton’s family home shot at Halton House, there are lots of hidden gems in the series being set across the county.

It’s even rumoured that Queen Victoria was a fan of Buckinghamshire and its Georgian style – so if it’s good enough for royalty, it’s good enough for us.

This beautifully detached farmhouse is the definition of luxury and is set amongst 2,000 acres of farm and woodland.

With seven bedrooms, it’s perfect for family or friends to gather in the main living space, surrounding the warm grand fireplace whilst an optional personal chef waits on you all.

The local area is filled with beautiful architecture and is also within easy access to London if you want to try and seek out even more Bridgerton spots.

With availability from Sunday 12th May – a self-catering five-night stay at The Flint House is £3,953 (£263.53pp).

2. York, North Yorkshire

Castle Howard in Yorkshire features in season one of Bridgerton and is where the Duke and Daphne Bridgerton settle into married life.

Fictionally known as Clyvedon Castle in the series, Castle Howard’s grounds and house are open to the public. Meanwhile, nearby York is known for its unique character with cobbled streets and majestic estates dotted about so it’s no wonder that York was another spot on the list for the Bridgerton sets.

This beautifully-restored wing of a Georgian Manor house is a perfect luxury-stay for a large group of friends.

Based in Elvington, the manor house is just a 30-minute drive from Castle Howard, as well as the centre of York where you can explore even more stunning buildings.

Sleeping eight people and up to three dogs, long tree-lined grand drive leads to the stunning property which includes a generous outdoor area with an open fire pit and a summer house - talk about posh.

With availability from Friday 3rd May – a self-catering seven-night stay at Brinkworth Park House is £1,766 (£220.75pp) WAS £1,956..

3. Bath, Somerset

Bath features heavily in Bridgerton, with its grand Georgian architecture spanning across the city.

Of course, No. 1 Royal Crescent makes an appearance in the Netflix hit and is the home to the Featherington’s in the series, with Penelope Featherington rumoured to be the focus in the upcoming season.

The Holburne Museum, better known as Lady Danbury’s estate, is located in Bath at the top of Great Pultney Street, and it’s clear to see why with its breathtaking Palladian design.

This stunning grade II listed country home in Corsham is just a short distance from the centre of Bath, where you can visit the major filming hotspots.

After a day of exploring, this six-bedroom home is perfect for a group of friends to live out their Bridgerton fantasies. Retreat to the drawing room where you can enjoy the open fire, classic sofas and interesting artwork and share theories about Lady Whistledown over a glass of wine.

Holidaymakers can also enjoy the quintessential English garden right at the foot of the property, with outdoor furniture perfect for a spot of entertaining.