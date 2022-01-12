Luxury multi-facility spa opens in Aylesbury Vale after £6 million refurbishment

A multi-functioning spa in Aylesbury Vale has now reopened after an extensive £6 million refurbishment.

Announced this morning (January 12), Horwood House is open for business again after an expensive makeover.

Located in the Buckinghamshire countryside in Little Horwood, the building is a Grade-II listed country house hotel.

The spa at Horwood House

Customers receive access to the hotel’s picturesque landscaped grounds and take in views staff describe as 'stunning'.

Sought-after features of the multi-purpose spa include: a 15-metre heated swimming pool, which has poolside tranquillity heated beds, a sauna, steam rooms, a thermal suite, treatment rooms, and a fully-equipped gym.

Membership spa packages are available to purchase at the hotel, including: single, couple and family options.

The gym contains cardio machine touch screens consoles - weight machines, and a range of multi-purpose functional training equipment to help users tone, build muscle and burn fat.

the luxury pool

Horwood House also offers members-only classes, such as: pilates, boxercise, aqua and body conditioning.

Day packages are also available at the reopened spa, where guests can book facials, massages and other body treatment care support.

Various facial treatment packages can be delivered at the spa, where Claudalìe products are used.

There are seven different types of body treatments on offer, including specialist prenatal support.

relaxation

Overnight packages are also available, guests can take in British afternoon tea and enjoy dinner and breakfast at Harry’s Bar & Kitchen.