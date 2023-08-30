Relax, unwind and enjoy. They were the three items on the agenda for our latest weekend getaway in the lush, green and beautiful surroundings of the North Yorkshire Moors.

A luxury lodge at Angrove Country Park would be our home from home for three nights as we loaded up the car with essentials, pet dog included, excited for our break at one of the region’s newest staycation destinations.

Set in the remote and peaceful surroundings of Greystone Hills and only a short drive to the nearest beach, we hoped our stay at Angrove would bring us the best of both coast and countryside.

With the weather forecast mixed, we knew it would be a case of getting out when we could, but were also safe in the knowledge that if all else failed we could immerse ourselves in the delights of a cosy retreat fitted with bubbling hot tub.

Stunning views of Roseberry Topping from the Angrove Country Park lodges. Image: Mike Whorley Photography

Check-in was quick and easy, and as we were handed the keys to our weekend abode we were pleasantly surprised at the sight of a welcome drinks voucher, which was duly redeemed at the park's G&Tea House terrace bar.

Not touching the sides, the glass of prosecco was a great way to start the holiday and although tempted to challenge my wife to a round on the cool-looking adventure golf course, an evening of relaxation and pre-planned cheese and wine consumption was higher on the priority list.

Split into three areas, the first set of lodges that appear as you drive into the park are in a secluded corner with stunning views of Roseberry Topping, the iconic tourist peak which can be reached seven miles away on foot taking in part of the famous Cleveland Way.

In the park’s main area and activity hub you’ll find all the amenities including reception, the G&Tea House and sales office, with a hidden 'woodland' site further back behind a cluster of trees and with its own private car park.

Inside one of the luxury lodges at Angrove Country Park. Image: Leisure Resorts

Based in the latter, the tranquil tree-covered hideaway was perfect for our greyhound Jojo who, with nose-to-floor, was revelling in her rural surroundings, with only the roaming rabbits and cheeky squirrels occasionally distracting her from the sights and smells of nature.

Inside the spacious open-plan lodges are all the mod-cons required for a short break. Sleeping up to four, ours featured a large double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower, with the addition of a separate twin room perfect for families with children.

Facilities include a smart TV, decent-sized bathroom, fully-equipped kitchen with hob, oven, microwave and fridge freezer, and at the back of the lodge there's a retractable pergola covering an outdoor kitchen with 'Big Green Egg' barbecue and dining area.

Although one day was a washout, it didn't deter us from taking advantage of a break in the clouds for a short stroll to suss out nearby Great Ayton, a pretty village where the River Leven flows through and with, on this day, higher than usual water levels.

A stay at Angrove on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors is perfect for dog walkers. Image: Mike Whorley Photography

Achieving the two-mile walk without getting drenched felt like success against the elements, with the day rounded off beautifully over a meal in the aptly-named G&Tea House, the park's culinary gem with an award-winning menu and tempting assortment of, you guessed it… gins.

Offered a table in the private dining area to accommodate Jojo was music to our ears as we knew our four-legged friend would settle while my wife and I feasted on the delights of a sharing seafood platter, pan-fried cod with mussel sauce and chicken and halloumi fajitas, with neither of us resisting the indulgence of sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

After waking up to kinder weather the following morning, a sausage and egg breakfast set us up nicely for a day of walking along Marske-by-the-Sea beach, a beautiful vast coastal spot between Redcar and Saltburn-by-the-Sea ideal for dog walkers and only a short drive from the park.

There's always something magical about the seaside and with the fresh sea breeze brushing alongside our faces as we strolled, we were swamped with feelings of contentment.

The G&Tea House which also has a terrace bar. Image: Leisure Resorts

If you fancy an alternative to a lodge, Angrove has a number of 'Love Dome' glamping pods dotted around, which is a quirkier option for couples seeking a luxurious romantic getaway.

Guests' privacy is maintained at all times, but the structured layout of the lodges gives the place a communal feel, with Jojo especially keen to greet and make friends with other pet pooches on the site.

Whether it's with the dog, the kids or just a group of friends exploring the area, there are many 'days out' options during a stay at Angrove as it sits on the cusp of the North Yorkshire Moors National Park and on the doorstep of some of the most extraordinary and wonderful scenery in the north of England.

Within a few miles is Guisborough Forest and its famous walkways, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Stewart Park and the incredible ruins of Rievaulx Abbey. Even Whitby, home to the county's best fish and chips, is just a few miles down the road.

For us, our stay at Angrove provided the mix of relaxation and adventure we had craved and if you're looking for the perfect staycation to enjoy a bit of hard-earned leisure time, then look no further.

TRAVEL FACTS

Inside the G&Tea House which is dog friendly. Image: Leisure Resorts

Angrove Country Park is part of the Leisure Resorts group and is one of three five-star parks in areas of natural beauty, with the other two at Aysgarth in the Yorkshire Dales and Ullswater Heights in the North Lakes.

An ‘Escape Outdoor Living’ stay at Angrove costs £519 for up to four people for three nights, arriving on Friday 8th Sept. A four-night stay for up to four people arriving on Monday 11th Septempber costs £509. Prices are subject to fluctuation.