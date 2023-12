Supermarket opening times for Christmas and New Year 2023 including Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Tesco in Aylesbury

Sunday trading laws mean that Christmas shopping at almost all Aylesbury supermarkets must be done by 4pm on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve.

Some Aylesbury branches are remaining closed on Boxing Day too and some on New Year’s Day. All the main stores are changing their hours over Christmas and the New Year but no two are the same, so here is what you need to know to make sure you are not caught out buying extra festive snacks.