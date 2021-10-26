Sainsbury’s announces opening date for giant new Aylesbury store

Sainsbury’s has announced that its new highly anticipated giant Aylesbury Gatehouse store will open its doors to customers on Wednesday November 24th.

Construction of the 50,000 sq. ft supermarket is nearing completion and all the newest look fixtures and fittings that will come together to give the store that familiar Sainsbury’s feel are currently being installed.

Once complete, the finishing touches will be added and Sainsbury’s colleagues will stock and dress the store for the first time, ensuring the supermarket is ready for opening on the morning of November 24th.

The new Sainsbury's in Aylesbury will open next month

Sainsbury’s is finalising plans for the opening day when customers will have the first chance to experience the new state-of-the-art store which will provide a selection of food and non-food products including Sainsbury’s popular Tu Clothing range, Habitat home products and an Argos store inside.

Customers will be able to collect Argos purchases whilst picking up their groceries just in time for Christmas.

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that its existing supermarket in Aylesbury Town Centre will continue to trade as normal once the new store opens, with both of them working together alongside the town’s Sainsbury’s Locals to help and serve every customer throughout Aylesbury.

Claire Fielder, Sainsbury’s Aylesbury Gatehouse Store Manager, said: “We’re busy training our fantastic new team that will make up Aylesbury Gatehouse and everyone is excited to welcome customers into the store on the 24th November."

The giant new store also features a Habitat and Argos