Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pictures show hundreds flocking to Friars Square in Aylesbury for 'fabulous' day of entertainment

Yesterday (31 May), Aylesbury’s biggest shopping centre put on a free day of Platinum Jubilee-themed entertainment.

Singing trio The Candy Girls kicked off the event performing vintage songs from the 1950s as a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1952.

Shoppers enjoyed performances from the world’s first and only synchronised shopping trolley dance display team, Granny Turismo.

The Union Jill Girls in striking red, white and blue dresses, towered above shoppers on stilts and posed for selfies.

Youngsters also participated in free craft workshops, among the tasks the children were set was crown and flag making.

Special Jubilee chocolates and lollies were given out to children who completed the Jubilee Spot the Lot trail.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “Shoppers of all ages enjoyed our special Jubilee celebrations at Friars Square. The fabulous vintage singers added a lovely atmosphere to the day. And Granny Turismo were hugely popular with their unique dance routines.”

More information on the shopping centre can be found on its Facebook page here, and website here.

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Free jubilee crafts Youngsters got to create their own Jubilee decorations at free craft workshops, photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2. The Candy Girls sing to the crowd of shoppers Photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3. Union Jack Stilt walkers Stilt walkers towered over the shoppers, photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4. Granny Turismo brought their unique entertainment to the centre Lightning bolt poses, photo by Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales