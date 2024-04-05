A popular shopping centre in Aylesbury hosted a day of free entertainment events for visiting families.

A number of farmyard characters kept crowds engaged at Friars Square shopping centre.

Children were able to meet Creature Encounters’ gigantic attraction Hettie the Highland cow and her companion Mr Tatters the badger and Farmer Giles.

Hettie was joined by Heidi the Herdwick sheep with her pram full of lambs. And the cuddly Puddle ducks too.

Bread and Butter’s gardeners Pete and Ged Moss performed two shows yesterday (4 April). During the performances there were lots of tricks and silly dancing to enjoy – and that was just from the parents.

Children enjoyed decorating animal masks and flowers at the craft workshop which was hugely popular, according to the shopping centre. Bob and Gerry - a giant butterfly anda colourful gerbera on stilts were really popular with shoppers too.

Next Wednesday (10 April), Friars Square is hosting another free event. ‘Balloonologist’ Captain Calamity will be making a special visit to perform three high-energy comedy balloon shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

There will be jokes, dancing and lots of balloon modelling in each 35 minute show. Youngsters will be encouraged to join in throughout the performance. For the finale, Captain Calamity will attempt to climb into a giant six foot balloon.

Also, there will be walkabouts by the Rainbow Girls on stilts and a free craft workshop too.

The shopping centre encourages shoppers to check its Facebook page and website for more details.

1 . Hettie One of the star attractions, photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2 . Gardeners Pete and Ged Moss get the crowd going Youngsters joined in with the singing and dancing, photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3 . Giant ducks The puddle ducks, photo from Derek Pelling Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4 . Balloons Youngsters came away from the event with some free goodies Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales