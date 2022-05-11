Pictures: First look inside new Food Warehouse store in Aylesbury as doors officially open

The new store opened in Aylesbury Shopping Park and created 26 new jobs.

On Launch day the retailer gave away £1,000 worth of vouchers to the first 100 customers, these rewards were valued between £5 and £100.

Undefined: readMore

At the checkouts on opening day 200 tubs of jelly beans were readied for the first 200 paying customers at the store.

Seven raffle-prize winners claimed one of: two Daewoo Halogen Air Fryers, three JML Household Essential Hampers and two Russell Hobbs Toasters.

Aylesbury shoppers can still purchase discounted goods from Food Warehouse.

Undefined: readMore

It has delivered leaflets to nearby homes in Aylesbury which contain a voucher for shoppers to get £5 off a £40 shop.

Food Warehouse moved into the unit left vacant by Benson For Beds, after the mattress store relocated to Vale Retail Park.

In total the new supermarket covers 9,856 square feet.

Food Warehouse is owned by the same company behind Iceland and offers similar products, while giving customers the option to buy in bulk.

At the Aylesbury store customers can claim frozen, fresh and chilled goods, alongside groceries and homeware products.

Craig Lock, store designer, said: “The Food Warehouse stores are designed with wide aisles to allow for ease of access around the store, making it simple and quick to tick off the shopping list, and deals are highlighted with clear signage for easy navigation.”

Food Warehouse boasts brands which are exclusive nationally to the retailer and its sister supermarket Iceland, this includes meals produced, by Oriental food specialists, YO!.

James Rutledge, store manager, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Aylesbury shoppers to our brand new The Food Warehouse store. With great deals on bigger packs, we are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying their mid-week meals for less.”

More information on opening hours is available online here, the full address for the shop is Unit 6, Aylesbury Shopping Park, Aylesbury, HP20 1DG.

Food Warehouse claims to be the fastest growing supermarket chain in the UK it has more than 150 stores across the company.

1. Ribbon cutting This morning's official ribbon cutting Photo: The Food Warehouse Photo Sales

2. Balloons A balloon arch was created to welcome the store's first ever customers. Photo: The Food Warehouse Photo Sales

3. The bread aisle A snapshot of the bread aisle at the new supermarket Photo: The Food Warehouse Photo Sales

4. Frozen aisles A look at the frozen aisles and store layout Photo: The Food Warehouse Photo Sales