Picture gallery: Take a virtual tour of Aylesbury's new Sainsbury's superstore after official opening

The Bucks Herald brings you pictures from the grand opening of Aylesbury's giant new Sainsbury's superstore.

Perhaps you couldn't make it down for the opening day or are curious to know what the new 50,000 square foot store looks like.

Well our photographer was on hand for the official opening today (Wednesday November 24th).

Now you can take a look for yourself and go on a virtual tour by scrolling through our gallery.

1. Images from the opening of Aylesbury's giant new Sainsbury's store which also boasts a Starbucks, Argos and Habitat. Photos: Derek Pelling for Bucks Herald Photo Sales

2. Images from the opening of Aylesbury's giant new Sainsbury's store which also boasts a Starbucks, Argos and Habitat. Photos: Derek Pelling for Bucks Herald Photo Sales

3. Images from the opening of Aylesbury's giant new Sainsbury's store which also boasts a Starbucks, Argos and Habitat. Photos: Derek Pelling for Bucks Herald Photo Sales

4. Images from the opening of Aylesbury's giant new Sainsbury's store which also boasts a Starbucks, Argos and Habitat. Photos: Derek Pelling for Bucks Herald Photo Sales