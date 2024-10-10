Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shopper has vowed never to return to a supermarket in Aylesbury after he was ID’d when trying to purchase heartburn liquid.

Benjamin Green, who is 32-years-old, was told he must prove he is over 18 after he had already paid for heartburn liquid from Aylesbury’s Morrisons store.

NHS guidelines state that heartburn medicines such as Gaviscon are suitable for most people aged 12 and over.

Benjamin bought Morrisons own version of the medicine that assists with indigestion. He could not understand why he needed to prove he was old enough to purchase an item that can be bought over the counter. He was also surprised that a pharmacist only asked for proof of identification after he had already paid for the product.

Benjamin says he does not want to return to the supermarket

Morrisons did not respond to multiple requests for comment sent over a week-long period. But, the retailer’s online guidelines state: “If you have purchased age-restricted products, we will need to verify your age in line with our challenge 25 policy and be asked to provide ID. We take the sale of age restricted items seriously at Morrisons and we are unable to overturn a request for ID.”

In a video seen by The Bucks Herald, staff at the supermarket told Benjamin he must produce identification as the product he has purchased is part of the company’s ‘challenge 25’ policy. However, during the two-minute clip, staff do not indicate why he was asked for ID after paying for the heartburn liquid.

Benjamin said: “It seemed a bit ridiculous. I thought it was a bizarre policy from the store. Now I feel like I can’t really go to Morrisons again, it’s more of a principle thing. I’d rather spend a bit more for the liquid in Tesco, because they don’t do the whole ID’ing thing there.”

Ultimately, the situation resolved itself when Benjamin produced identification from his wallet proving he was over 18.