Major sports retailer to takeover vacant unit at Bucks shopping centre

A new Sports Direct store is opening in one of Buckinghamshire’s biggest shopping centres.

Frasers Group plc has revealed plans to open a new Sports Direct store inside the Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe.

Representatives from the global clothing company are promising a bigger Sports Direct outlet than the one currently operating in the town. Another Sports Direct shop in High Wycombe in Octagon Parade is in the process of closing permanently.

The logo of of Sports Direct. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Frasers Group plc has announced plans to open the new shop in spring of this year, and says the new store will cover 12,000 sq ft. Within the Sports Direct store will also be areas dedicated to other brands owned by the retail group including USC and GAME.

Centre director, Andrew Norton, said "This is great news for sports and sporting apparel fans in the area. Sports Direct's commitment to High Wycombe is evident and Eden has been able to provide the desired quality of location that fits with the brand's store elevation strategy. This is one of the many new retailers that Eden will welcome this year."

A number of stores have recently closed in the town centre’s shopping hub.

