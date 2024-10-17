Local Charity launches new store at Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury on 19th October
Lily Caswell, Head of Retail for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said:
“We are very excited to be opening our newest store on Gatehouse Way in Aylesbury on Saturday. This will be our 14th store and is our largest standard store to date – it’s three times the size of some of our smaller shops!
“We have a huge range of amazing pre-loved items including fashion, homewares, books and toys - there’ll be something for everybody. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to support us, so it’s super easy to drop off donations at the front of the store, and there’s customer parking too.
“All the profits raised from this store will help to fund free hospice care for local people. We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome you!”
The address for the store is: 3a Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury, HP19 8DB. It’s next to Pitstop Hand Car Wash.
The shop will also feature a room dedicated to the Charity’s bereavement listening service. For more information on this, please visit our website - fnhospice.org.uk/hospice-care/diagnosis-and-bereavement-support/
The Charity is asking for anyone clearing out their cupboards and wardrobes to consider donating to the store, which has parking outside for easy drop offs. They are also seeking volunteers to join their team and help make the shop a success – if you would like to make a difference for your local community you can find out more by visiting www.fnhospice.org.uk/retailvolunteer.