Local Charity launches new store at Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury on 19th October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity will officially open the doors to its Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury store and donation centre at 10am on Saturday 19th October, promising to bring high-quality, sustainable shopping with a range of premium pre-loved fashion, homeware, toys and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Caswell, Head of Retail for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said:

“We are very excited to be opening our newest store on Gatehouse Way in Aylesbury on Saturday. This will be our 14th store and is our largest standard store to date – it’s three times the size of some of our smaller shops!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a huge range of amazing pre-loved items including fashion, homewares, books and toys - there’ll be something for everybody. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to support us, so it’s super easy to drop off donations at the front of the store, and there’s customer parking too.

External view of Gatehouse Way store

“All the profits raised from this store will help to fund free hospice care for local people. We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome you!”

The address for the store is: 3a Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury, HP19 8DB. It’s next to Pitstop Hand Car Wash.

The shop will also feature a room dedicated to the Charity’s bereavement listening service. For more information on this, please visit our website - fnhospice.org.uk/hospice-care/diagnosis-and-bereavement-support/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Charity is asking for anyone clearing out their cupboards and wardrobes to consider donating to the store, which has parking outside for easy drop offs. They are also seeking volunteers to join their team and help make the shop a success – if you would like to make a difference for your local community you can find out more by visiting www.fnhospice.org.uk/retailvolunteer.