Historic Buckinghamshire jewellers announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent jewellery store Percy Davies is owned by seasoned professional jeweller Miles Mann (pictured below). Located in the heart of the town, the small, friendly shop has garnered a reputation for excellent quality and impeccable service; offering superb pieces from wedding and engagement rings to silver and preloved items. Miles bought the established store, Percy Davies, from the founding family over 5 years ago. The traditional jewellers has continued to be managed by a team of knowledgeable staff.

Said Miles: “I have a great team here in the store; we look after all of our customers and ensure they leave with a piece which warms their heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was founded at the start of World War II, the business has occupied two locations in the town, moving to Packhorse Road 20 years ago. A mainstay of Gerrards Cross, shoppers recognise Percy Davies as an important independent retailer and owner Miles is aware that his decision to close the business may come as a shock to many loyal customers.

Percy Davies established in 1940

Explained Miles: “Closing the store has not been a decision I have taken lightly. Percy Davies has an excellent reputation as the ‘go-to’ independent jewellers in the area. But as the current lease comes to an end and with staff eager to retire, it seems like an appropriate time to bow out of Gerrards Cross.

“There is a strong history at Percy Davies, with several generations of the Davies family at the helm before I bought the store. It has been a true hub of the community and a very successful business.

“We intend to go out with a fanfare! We have planned a sparkling closing down sale as a farewell to our valued customers, which will see all our beautiful jewellery reduced by 50 per cent! We look forward to seeing customers old and new during the course of the closing down sale. And we are delighted to offer shoppers the opportunity to invest in a final piece for themselves or a loved one, at a truly spectacular price.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Percy Davies closing down sale starts at 10am on Saturday 4th May. All fine jewellery will be in the sale, with reductions of 50 per cent across diamond rings, engagement rings, wedding bands, coloured stone jewellery, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more. All pieces will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and the sale will continue until all the stock is sold.