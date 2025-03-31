Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular shopping venue in Aylesbury has announced free entertainment shows it is hosting over the upcoming Easter break.

Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury is hosting Easter-themed comedy shows over the next school break, which are suitable for children of all ages.

On April 8, a line-up of different performances and shows have been booked at the central Aylesbury venue.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Enjoy the hilarious comedy shows performed by Pete and Ged Moss, the talented gardeners from Bread and Butter Theatre. The comedy duo will be performing three shows throughout the day at 11:00am, 12.30pm and 2pm.”

Friars Square will be full of Easter eggs next week

Shoppers can also interact with Fair Comedy, a group that will performing eggscellent magic shows and routines. Friars Square shopping Centre is also telling guests to keep an eye out for the fluffy Easter bunnies on stilts, who will be roaming the mall area all day.

There will also be free crafting workshops where children can create their own Easter-themed items, including eggs, rabbits, and chicks to take home as a special keepsake. The event will take place between 11am and 3pm next Wednesday.

More details can be found on the shopping centre’s website and Facebook page.

During the school holidays Friars Square endeavours to organise free events for families looking for something to do. Previously, large replica dinosaurs, cavemen comedy acts, and well-known children’s entertainers have been booked at the shopping site in Aylesbury town centre.

Look out for bunnies on stilts

Pictures from previous events can be found on the shopping centre’s social media pages.

