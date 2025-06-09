Fancy a “feel good” Father’s Day on June 15th?

If you fancy a “feel good” Father’s Day this year, why not head down to one of our onsite reuse shops at the High Heavens and Aston Clinton Recycling Centres to pick up a pre-loved bargain for all of the fathers in your life.

Buckinghamshire Council, its waste and recycling services provider FCC Environment and charity partner South Bucks Hospice work together on all of the ten recycling sites across the county to set aside good quality items that would otherwise be recycled or disposed of. These items are then sold in one of the two charity shops at High Heavens and Aston Clinton to raise vital funds for the hospice.

The funds raised at the reuse shops help fund two palliative care nurses at South Bucks Hospice. Theses nurses are skilled at providing the life-enhancing care the hospice has been offering the South Bucks Community for almost 40 years.

So, whether the dad in your life is a keen golfer or cyclist, a book worm, whether he likes a nice whisky or prefers to be ‘shaken not stirred’, or if he is into his music, we’ve got you covered!

We stock golf clubs galore, bicycles old and new and many more sporting items, we always have an amazing array of books, CDs and vinyl in stock and we also hold a huge collection of glassware from whisky tumblers to champagne flutes and of course a classic martini glass or two.

Stock is ever changing so head on down and find the perfect present for your Dad safe in the knowledge you are helping a local charity and the environment to boot.

Oh yes, we sell boots too!

Happy Father’s Day!

You do not need a booking to access the shops.

