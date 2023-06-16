Dad’s the word! Eight of the best Father’s day presents for every budget

BBQ Kettle Grill

With the summer heat well and truly kicking in, this Father’s Day could provide the perfect opportunity to gift that special someone all they need to cook up a storm in the garden or chill out after a long day’s work.

Whatever celebrations you have planned this Father’s Day, the retail experts at wilko have the best option for every budget.

As the UK basks in temperatures soaring well above 20C, there’s no better time to get the grill out and enjoy some homecooked BBQ food in the summer sun.

Wilko’s BBQ kettle grill features a removable lid to keep the heat in, storage space for all the necessary cooking utensils and a chrome plated steel cooking grid, meaning your father figure has everything they need to make the most of the sun this summer.

wilko BBQ Kettle Grill 44cm, was £40 NOW £25 – buy it online from Wilko

Home Brewing Kit

What better way to honour the special someone in your life this year than with their very own home brewing kit?

This handy kit gives them the chance to make a delicious batch of easy-drinking IPA from the comfort of their own home. The beer’s gentle balance of bitter hops and sweet malt will be sure to leave them smiling on Sunday evening.

Wilko IPA Brewing Kit, £15 - buy it online from Wilko

Pizza Oven

Not one for BBQ’s? Don’t sweat it, you can still gift the power of outdoor cooking with this simple-to-use pizza oven. The gas cooker is easy to control with an adjustable temperature tool and can reach up to 380C in just 15 minutes.

Light and portable, the slick oven can cook 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds, meaning there’s less time needed for cooking and more time to sit back and relax!

Charles Bentley Portable Gas Pizza Oven, £260 – buy it online from Wilko

Hot Food Flask

Looking for something practical this Father’s Day? This hot food flask is perfect for when on the move, whether its lunches for work or food for a picnic, the stainless-steel food flask has 650ml capacity, keeping food hot or cold for up to 12 hours.

wilko 650ml Hot Food Flask Grey, £10 – buy it online from Wilko

Outdoor Cushion

Dads are famed for dozing off from time to time, so why not give your father figure the ultimate sneaky sleep product?

This outdoor ‘Just Resting My Eyes’ cushion is water repellent and quick to dry, while the cushion blends well with any garden area and adds comfort to outdoor chairs and benches.

wilko Resting My Eyes Outdoor Cushion, £9 – buy it online from wilko

Plastic Beer Glass

Show some appreciation this Father’s Day with a ‘The Man The Myth The Legend’ plastic beer glass. The pint size tankard is the perfect option for their favourite tipple this summer and the ideal companion for all summer social events.

wilko The Legend Plastic Beer Glass, £3 – buy it online from Wilko

Enamel Mug

Whatever your special person’s drink of choice is you can still gift them their very own ‘The Man The Myth The Legend’ mug. This enamel option is suitable for both hot and cold drinks, meaning they can sip on a nice brew whilst showing off his new legendary tableware.

Wilko The Legend Enamel Mug, £4 – buy it online from Wilko

Indoor Plant

Help your father figure decorate the house this Father’s Day with this striking indoor plant.

The three stem yucca is the ideal plant for bright rooms or a conservatory, making a house a home and adding an extra feature to make the house a home.

YouGarden Extra Large Three Stem Yucca, £54 – buy it online from Wilko