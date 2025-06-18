Buckinghamshire bakery launches cheeky donut giveaway to every Greg and Gail

By Lottie Roberts
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Wenzel’s is launching a cheeky offer for one week only from this Friday in all stores, to mark the launch of the bakery’s new range, including new donuts & other freshly baked goodies

Family-run bakers Wenzel’s is celebrating a new trend-led product range hitting stores by offering a free donut for every Greg & Gail in store for the next week.

Available for seven days from this Friday (June 20), the Strawberry Cheesecake Donut giveaway is a cheeky nod to the fact that the 50-year old British bakery gives its high street rivals a run for their money – offering both artisanal quality and great value.

Wenzel’s, still led by founder & master baker Peter Wenzel, is one of the UK’s largest family-run bakery retailer, with more than 100 stores across London and beyond.

Wenzel’s is one of the UK’s leading family ran bakery retailers, offering artisan quality goods, priced properlyplaceholder image
This week, Wenzel’s is rolling out a new summer menu that reflects emerging consumer tastes and online food trends. New menu additions include:

  • Pistachio & Hazelnut Crème Croisnut and a Dubai Desbusert Pot – in response to the recent social media craze for Dubai Chocolate.
  • Strawberry Cheesecake Donut – a fresh take on the hugely popular jam donut, one of Wenzel’s’ best sellers.
  • Smores Cookie Sandwich and White Biscoff Donut

Sarah Wenzel, CEO of Wenzel’s, said: “At Wenzel’s, we’re always looking to stay ahead of the curve by keeping our range in tune with what our customers want using our tried & tested baking methods, which we’ve perfected across the course of our 50-year history.

“From responding to the Dubai Chocolate social media craze, to introducing classic pastries with a twist such as the Bacon and Cheese croissant, these new items are all about putting a smile on people’s faces with moreish ingredients and flavours.”

“Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do so we can’t wait to hear what customers think – particularly all of the Gregs and Gails out there!”

All new items are available in Wenzel’s stores starting this week.

