Buckinghamshire bakery launches cheeky donut giveaway to every Greg and Gail
Family-run bakers Wenzel’s is celebrating a new trend-led product range hitting stores by offering a free donut for every Greg & Gail in store for the next week.
Available for seven days from this Friday (June 20), the Strawberry Cheesecake Donut giveaway is a cheeky nod to the fact that the 50-year old British bakery gives its high street rivals a run for their money – offering both artisanal quality and great value.
Wenzel’s, still led by founder & master baker Peter Wenzel, is one of the UK’s largest family-run bakery retailer, with more than 100 stores across London and beyond.
This week, Wenzel’s is rolling out a new summer menu that reflects emerging consumer tastes and online food trends. New menu additions include:
- Pistachio & Hazelnut Crème Croisnut and a Dubai Desbusert Pot – in response to the recent social media craze for Dubai Chocolate.
- Strawberry Cheesecake Donut – a fresh take on the hugely popular jam donut, one of Wenzel’s’ best sellers.
- Smores Cookie Sandwich and White Biscoff Donut
Sarah Wenzel, CEO of Wenzel’s, said: “At Wenzel’s, we’re always looking to stay ahead of the curve by keeping our range in tune with what our customers want using our tried & tested baking methods, which we’ve perfected across the course of our 50-year history.
“From responding to the Dubai Chocolate social media craze, to introducing classic pastries with a twist such as the Bacon and Cheese croissant, these new items are all about putting a smile on people’s faces with moreish ingredients and flavours.”
“Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do so we can’t wait to hear what customers think – particularly all of the Gregs and Gails out there!”
All new items are available in Wenzel’s stores starting this week.