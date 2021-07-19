Argos in Aylesbury to close and relocate in Sainsbury's megastore

The Argos store in Aylesbury will close later this year, when the retailer reopens as part of the Sainsbury's megastore currently under construction.

A Sainsbury's megastore is opening in Aylesbury later this year on Gatehouse Road which will be 50,000 square feet.

Within the store will be an Argos section which will replace the current store at Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Argos in Aylesbury

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "Later this year, our new Sainsbury’s Aylesbury Gatehouse store opens and will include an Argos. By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.

"To make shopping convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most to customers we are relocating many of our Argos standalone stores to Sainsbury’s. This includes our Argos Aylesbury store. We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's."

A criticism of the move is that the new Argos will operate as a click and collect service, meaning products won't be available unless customers have preordered.

Sainsbury's say its new giant supermarket will create 150 jobs in Aylesbury and the recruitment drive will begin in August.

Last month the retailer provided images showing how much of the building had been finished so far and what work still needed to be completed.

At the end of 2020 Sainsbury's revealed plans to shut 420 stores across the UK. It also revealed 350 new Argos stores, like the one planned in Aylesbury would open up within Sainsbury's supermarkets.

In a statement released in November 2020, Chief executive Simon Roberts said: "Argos sales have been strong over the past six months and we have gained almost two million new customers as people have reconnected with Argos.