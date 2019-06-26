Queues expected as new Aylesbury Hale Leys store set to offer £14.99 double bed to first customers on opening day

Bargain Buys is coming to the Hale Leys Shopping Centre - and lucky bargain hunters on the opening day can get a double bed for £14.99!

The new store is located at the Hale Leys Shopping Centre next to Boots at 10am on Wednesday July 3.

Aylesbury is the 69th Bargain Buys to open, with more locations opening to trade throughout the coming months. The store sells homeware products, as well as a wide variety of toiletries and top branded confectionery and drinks.

Bargain Buys says it has invested over £500,000 to 'enhance the shopping experience for all our Aylesbury customers'.

A spokesman said: "To kick-start our official opening, we have over £3,000 worth of products on promotion in our Store Opening Day Only Specials.

"The first five customers in line for our store opening will receive a stylish faux leather double bed for £14.99 (RRP £99.99), the next 10 customers will be able to grab their own sleek glass TV stand for only £9.99 (RRP £49.99), and finally, for the next 175 customers, a cosy washable rug will be available for £3.99 (RRP £6.99). But hurry, when they’re gone, they’re gone! Due to huge demand the offer is limited to one per household."

Executive Chairman, Nadir Lalani, commented: “We are pleased to be opening a Bargain Buys store for the people of Aylesbury with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more new stores throughout 2019, creating over 1000 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”