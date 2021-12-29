Woman who went from bullied teen to happy mum wants to help Aylesbury residents lose weight

A woman who recently completed a life-affirming weight loss transformation is hoping to inspire others by launching her own programme in Aylesbury.

Demi Riley credits a Slimming World weight loss programme for her own progress, where she lost three stone and eight pounds.

Insecurity about her weight had caused a lifelong feeling of low self-esteem and a lack of confidence.

But now, she is a qualified consultant who can support others and teach them the virtues of the Slimming World plan.

The 29-year-old is holding her own slimming consultation groups in Aylesbury starting next Thursday (January 6), at the Southcourt Baptist Church from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

"When you are bullied by other children for many years about your weight the physiological and mental effects can be life changing, Demi Says.

"Being an emotional eater, the worse I felt the more I ate.

“Over the years my weight went up and down and I tried numerous different weight loss plans and products. I was able to get the weight off but never found a sustainable way of keeping it off.”

After having three children Demi believes she was the biggest she'd ever been.

She added: “That is when the real depression came, and I felt hopeless that I could never reach my weight loss dreams.”

At this low point, Demi was introduced to Slimming World, she said: “It was amazing to discover that I could cook home cooked meals every day for the whole family! With the Slimming World Food Optimising plan we can enjoy all our family favourites like spaghetti and meatballs, currys and roast dinners without missing out, just cooking in a slightly different way.”

Food Optimising is a programme that teaches you to change the way in which you eat, without having to go without the things that you love or ever going hungry.

It is routed in the psychology of slimming. “We might think we need to be overly strict with ourselves when we’re losing weight – counting and measuring all our food and reducing portions sizes right down – but this type of restrictive approach ultimately leaves us feeling more hungry and deprived.” Says Dr Jacquie Lavin, Slimming World’s Head of Research.

Demi explained that a key part of rebuilding her confidence, alongside losing weight, was her Slimming World group, and that this started with the warm welcome she received right from the start.

She said: “Being on your weight loss journey alongside other slimmer’s definitely brings more success than going it alone – sharing the ups and downs, having cheerleaders who are on your side and sharing advice and tips makes all the difference.”

Recent research revealed that people who are supported to lose weight in a group increase their mental toughness – developing more control, embracing challenges, and growing in confidence.

Dr Jacquie Lavin, head of research and scientific affairs at Slimming World said: “The power of the group and the peer support members give one another is what sets Slimming World apart.

"Our members become part of a community, something special, which helps them to realise that they are not alone in the challenges they face.

"That’s combined with our personalised approach – called IMAGE Therapy – which helps every member discover more about themselves as a slimmer, identify their own pitfalls and danger zones, and create plans to overcome them.

"As well as following our healthy eating plan and becoming more active, members are encouraged to dig deep into what motivates them, and to set realistic weekly goals to help them achieve their weight loss target.”

Demi said: “I saw the difference with not only managing my physical weight but with my mental toughness too and now I can’t wait to help others.