Pop-up stalls in Aylesbury and Buckingham help share your Stories of Happiness at the heart of Bucks

Residents are invited to share their tales of happiness at a series of pop-up events touring the country throughout November.

The Story Stall Project toured Buckinghamshire over the summer, visiting events, markets, town centres and parks with lead artist Tom Cross, encouraging people to share their stories of happiness through conversations and postcards.

The Story Project artists now want to invite people back to share their collective stories, holding four events around the county to create a ‘Stories of Happiness’ pop-up experience, bringing together displays, fun activities, performances to watch and mini workshops.

The pop-up stalls offer a range of activities, performances and mini workshops

Bucks residents can hear live spoken word, have a go at making bunting, collect Story badges, or explore the stories of other residents.

Stories of Happiness pop-up dates include:

Friday, November 5 – High Wycombe Museum unit in Eden Shopping Centre, 2pm-5pm

Saturday, November 6 – Buckingham Library, 10am-1pm

Thursday, November 25 – Elgiva Theatre in Chesham, 3-7pm

Friday, November 26 – Petri Dish in Aylesbury, 2-5pm

Summer of Stories artist sharing event:

Friday, November 26 – Petri Dish in Aylesbury, 6.30pm-8:30pm.

The Stories of Happiness experience will reflect on the words of happiness shared earlier this year – which included spending time with friends and family, embracing local nature and wildlife, and feeling a sense of community and belonging.

Clive Harriss, Cabinet Member Culture and Leisure, said: “I am delighted to see how our community came together to share their stories of happiness during these difficult and challenging times. I am sure the new pop-up event will encourage people to spread the word of their happiness even further and will also inspire people to keep visiting our wonderful villages, towns and high streets.”

Tom Cross, the Story Stall lead artist, added: “It has been amazing talking to so many people across Buckinghamshire. Of course, not everyone is happy all the time, but in our conversations, we have managed to tease out lots of brilliant things about Bucks that do make people happy – it’s great to see people’s faces light up when they remember something or somewhere that makes them really happy.”

"The Story Stall programme has been created by Buckinghamshire Culture and Buckinghamshire Council, and is supported by public funding by Arts Council England, and funding from Buckinghamshire Council, Heart of Bucks and Rothschild Foundation.

"Part-funding for the Stories of Happiness events has been provided by Buckinghamshire Council through the European Regional Development Fund – namely the Welcome Back Fund (WBF). The WBF fund is helping events and animations across the county to encourage people back to our towns and high streets."