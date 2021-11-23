McFly announce outdoor show at Waddesdon Manor near Aylesbury

McFly will perform at Waddesdon Manor, near Aylesbury, next summer as part of an outdoor tour lined up for 2022.

The £multi-million selling group will perform in the grounds of Waddesdon Manor on Sunday July 3, with Tears for Fears already announced to play the same venue on July 5.

With seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours and ten million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century, with huge hits including ‘Five Colours in Her Hair’, ‘All About You’, and ‘Star Girl’.

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one - beating The Beatles’ long-standing record - Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands, not to mention major stars in their own right.

Outside of McFly Tom has become a bestselling children’s author; Danny a TV mainstay with his regular appearances as a coach on The Voice Kids; Dougie formed alternative-rock band INK and is a passionate environmental campaigner; and Strictly winner Harry is often seen presenting on The One Show sofa, as well as starring in the hit dance show Rip it Up.

During the pandemic in 2020, McFly wrote, recorded, promoted and released their sixth album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’ throughout 2020 despite all obstacles. Performances on Graham Norton, Britain’s Got Talent and Ant & Dec, as well as A List records across Radio 2, saw Young Dumb Thrills enter the chart at No2, second only to the biggest selling album of the year from AC/DC.