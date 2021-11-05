Let nature nurture your wellbeing says mental health charity located near Aylesbury

A mental health charity has reinforced the importance of exercise and the benefits of spending just a few minutes a day outdoors to boost wellbeing.

The Lindengate charity, located at a stunning five-acre site in Wendover, promotes 'Better Health and Wellbeing for All Through Nature' and advocates the following to maintain physical and mental wellbeing.

> Regular exercise outdoors every day can improve both our mood and our physical health, leading to reduced stress and increased self-esteem

Lindengate promotes health and wellbeing from its 5-acre site in Wendover

> Some research also suggests moderate exercise can strengthen the immune system, reducing the risk of coughs and colds

> Always make sure you’re warm before you go outside. Wear several layers to keep heat in and warm up for 10 minutes before you start

> Meet up with friends to exercise, whether a walk, run, or drop in to Lindengate during one of our open to all sessions (see website for opening times)

> If you like to be active in the garden, there’s no reason why you should stop just because the temperature drops. You can plan a Winter garden, so there is always plenty to see and do, during the colder months of the year

The garden at Lindengate lends itself to supporting people in recovering from a range of mental health needs

A spokesman said: "We look forward to welcoming you to Lindengate, where nature breathes new life into anyone looking for a little support with their wellbeing. Situated over five acres, take time for yourself and let nature nurture your wellbeing."

For more information on Lindengate, programmes and events, go to the website.