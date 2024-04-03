Hampden Hall host tree-planting ceremony for National Day of Reflection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and team members participated in a tree-planting ceremony, providing an opportunity to remember loved ones who passed away and to re-connect with each other showing support and a time for reflection on the challenges overcome. Residents also painted and decorated memorial stones to place underneath the tree.

Resident Bill said, “It's important we painted those stones and a good day to remember. Because like Remembrance Day for soldiers we need to remember these people too."

Hampden Hall Care Centre recognizes the symbolic significance of planting a tree as an act of remembrance and rejuvenation. Trees, with their enduring presence and capacity for growth, embody the resilience of the human spirit. The living memorial will stand as a permanent testament to the strength and solidarity of the home’s community, fostering hope, resilience, and healing, ensuring that the memory of those lost will continue to flourish for generations to come.

Activities and Wellbeing Lead Hanna said, “This project has been something very close to my heart. I lost my uncle during the Pandemic in this very home so I wanted to do something special not just for him but for all the lives lost throughout that time. The beauty of what we have been able to achieve here is that not only are we remembering those we lost during that time but all of our loved ones who are no longer with us. Our residents have decorated stones with the name of a loved one and these have been placed around our new memorial tree that they can visit in within the garden.”