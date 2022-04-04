Don't miss out on Easter holiday fun at Friars Square in Aylesbury

Two free Easter holiday events, starting week, promise fun and entertainment for all the family.

The first event, on Wednesday, April 13, offers youngsters the chance to enjoy a free craft workshop and meet jolly white rabbits Daffy and Dew, a giant dancing chicks duo (still in their shells) and stilt walking Easter Bunnies.

Entertainment also includes comedy shows from street performers Fairly Famous Family with shows scheduled for 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. The funny farmers will also entertain youngsters with magic disappearing slugs, juggling garden tools and escapology.

Fairly Famous Family’s 'Grow your own' show is among the fun free events at Friars shopping centre over Easter

On Wednesday, April 20, there’ll be a chance to get up close and personal with a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex who will be visiting Friars Square. At 8ft tall and 17ft to the tip of his tail, Rex will be meeting youngsters during three 25-minute sessions at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm with his ranger Sharon Bones.

There will also be an opportunity for children to decorate a dinosaur at a Jurassic craft workshop and caveman with comedy from the Pre Hee Men in their specially themed car complete with stone age music and sound effects.

For more details visit the Friars Square Facebook page at facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or friarssquareshopping.com

Meet two stilt walking Easter Bunnies at Friars shopping centre

Friars Square shopping centre, Market Square, Aylesbury HP20 2QF.