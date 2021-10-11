Chance to explore the forest after dark at Go Ape near Aylesbury

Enjoy a Treetop Adventure at Go Ape at Wendover

The days are getting shorter but that doesn’t mean adventures have to end earlier with Go Ape Sundown Sessions turning up the thrill this autumn.

In fact the adventure packed venue, based at Wendover, is hosting a Go Ape after dark experience with a chance to explore the forest after dark on an unforgettable Sundown Session.

A spokesman said: "When the sun sets your other senses just get sharper. Feel the blood pumping in your ears as you navigate the treetops and breathe in the fresh autumn air as you step off the zip platform into the night. These limited-edition adventures are available at 20 selected Go Ape locations across the UK including Wendover near Aylesbury, so don't miss out."

Sundown sessions are ideal for all ages from young adventurers to more seasoned thrill seekers looking to swap their pjs for a harness.

Laura Sweetman, site manager at Go Ape Wendover, added: “Sundown Sessions offer something completely different to people looking to switch up their Autumnal evenings.

Instead of a staring at a TV, you can have an adventure while you watch the sun set behind a treeline horizon. Whether you’ve had a good or a bad day, a sundown session is guaranteed to be a highlight of your week.”