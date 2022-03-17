Bucks is better by bus - and you can save money on rising fuel costs and parking

People are being encouraged to get back on board their local bus to save money on rising fuel costs and parking.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Bucks Council to promote the many benefits of taking the bus over travelling by car.

A spokesman said: "A full double decker bus can take as many as 75 cars off the road, helping to reduce congestion on the roads and improving the environment. If you choose to take the bus, you can save money on fuel and parking too – which could go towards an extra treat while you’re out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full double decker bus can take as many as 75 cars off the road, helping to reduce congestion on the roads and improving the environment

"When COVID-19 hit, many bus routes were suspended, or only available to key workers. Now that we are heading back to normality, your local bus is ready and waiting for residents to get back on board.

Cabinet Member for Transport, Steve Broadbent added: “Buses are a great way to get around the county and we would like to encourage people to give it a try and make use of the services available to them.

"Additionally, as demand on these routes expands, there is a great possibility to further our networks and enhance services to benefit both residents and our community. You can get some beautiful views of Buckinghamshire from the bus too. Just one of the many great reasons for getting the bus, not to mention the environmental difference you’ll make too.”

Whether you’re a commuter, a family or riding solo, bus companies offer a variety of tickets, including group tickets and multi-journey fares for those travelling by bus on a regular basis.

If you’re commuting, catching the bus can give you a bit of downtime before work, allowing you to read a book, scroll through social media or watch some catch up TV on your phone.

Whatever your reason, one thing’s for certain – Bucks is better by bus.