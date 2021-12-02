Bucks Council wants your views on new major sports hub in Winslow

Bucks Council wants feedback on recently revealed design plans for a new major sports hub in Winslow.

The ambitious purpose-built site could include: a skatepark, three tennis courts, a 3G football pitch and a grass rugby pitch.

After consultations with the public the council settled on the designs which can be accessed here.

The latest design plans

The site would be located at Redfield Farm, other selling points are a multi-use games area, a community building, 8.3 hectares of green open space and a 2.4km pathway surrounding the field.

The council advises that residents have until December 21 to offer their views on the major development.

Also, intrigued citizens can visit Winslow Library to see the design plans up close.

Before the major project is greenlit, ideas will be discussed during a public consultation, with involvement from residents, businesses, town council members and other local groups.

The centre the council hopes to create

This process is expected to take place over the coming months, Bucks Council advises.

Councillor John Chilver said: "With this project we can make a huge investment in Winslow and create something really special for local residents.

"The pandemic has inevitably meant some delays, but we are back on track and looking forward to working with the local community to develop an exciting and ambitious planning application for these new facilities that will enhance life for local people.”

The money required for this mega sporting complex would need to be cross-funded by other development plans, the council advises.

The skatepark designers want to build on the site