Aylesbury scouts announces open day as more volunteers are needed to meet demand

Due to a surge in post-lockdown applications to join the scouts in Aylesbury more local volunteers are needed.

An open evening will be held in Aylesbury on August 10 so those interested in helping out can put themselves forward.

Aylesbury's scout group existed virtually for nearly 15 months relying on Zoom sessions to keep the group going.

Bucks scouts completed 'camping at home' activities during the months of lockdown, science over Zoom, was one of many workshops organised.

The beauty of modern technology, meant youngsters could still earn badges using the video calling system. Bucks Scouts volunteers are currently handing out owed awards now restrictions have been lifted.

Now in-person scouting sessions are up and running again, Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10), Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) and Explorers (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) are returning in their dozens.

A spokesperson for the Bucks Scouts said: "Due to the number of children wanting to join Scouting for the first time, we are looking for some more volunteers. If you are interested in helping out with any of the sections or helping in the background with things such as building maintenance, finances etc, then please come along to our open evening.

"This is being held on Tuesday 10 August from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. The venue is Bedgrove Scout and Guide HQ, The Paddocks, Aylesbury, HP21 7AH."

The Scouts are once again undertaking outdoor activities, these have included lots of walks with children thus clocking up miles for the Hikes Away badge.

The idyllic pastime of toasting marshmallows on an open fire is once again something Aylesbury's young explorers can look forward to.

James Palin, Lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “Through lockdown we had a reduction in our numbers and this was expected. However, the children are now coming back in their droves.

"They are so excited to see friends and volunteers they’ve only seen over Zoom. They are looking forward to pioneering, visits to the fire station, pitching tents, playing games and a host of other activities.”

James added, “The adult volunteers across the County have been awesome during lockdown. Many have learnt new skills such as running Zoom meetings, screen sharing and organising Virtual Camps.

With new children wanting to join on a daily basis we are actively looking for more volunteers. As Chief Scout Bear Grylls said recently, ‘Scouting is Good for You’ as it gets you out of the house, gives you the opportunity to share hobbies and interests with young people, gives you the chance to learn new skills and make friends.”