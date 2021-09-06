Aylesbury children living in areas of social exclusion enjoy free Gulliver’s Land adventure

Children from Aylesbury enjoyed a free day out at Gulliver's Land as part of a community project for children living in areas of social exclusion.

The event was organised by Bucks Freemasons in collaboration with Southcourt and Walton Court Community Project.

The theme park trip was part of a Go Play Holiday Club aimed at helping Aylesbury families who are living off a low income.

Gullivers World

The motivation is to give children the chance to have experiences that would normally be impossible for them.

When asked if the trip had been beneficial to the children, Kirsten Braybrook from the project, replied: “Yes! I think a lot of the children challenged themselves to take on rides they were not sure about.

"Some of the children in my group also developed their social skills by talking to the Bucks Freemasons and also asked lots of questions to the staff supervising the rides. Some children had never been on a coach before which to a child is quite an exciting experience.”

A charity spokesperson advised, that less events have been organised due to Covid-restrictions. This was the first trip organised this summer.

Bucks Freemasons

In total the event cost £1250 which was covered by the Freemasons.

The assistant head of the Bucks Freemasons, Phil Blacklaw, along with Andrew Hough, oversaw the event. The even got to enjoy a ride or two as well.