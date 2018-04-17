BACK IN TIME: Buckingham Street revisited

This is Buckingham Street in June 1987.

The large warehouse seen here stood opposite Sainsbury’s supermarket. Its story began 100 years earlier when in the early part of 1887 Samuel Gulliver & Co, wine and spirit merchants, had plans approved for the new building.

It was connected with their other buildings that fronted Kingsbury.

Also at that time their aerated mineral water factory, also in Kingsbury, was sold to Baron Rothschild who then converted the building into the Victoria Club.

The warehouse in Buckingham Street was only in use for about 25 years as by WW1 there is no mention of the company occupying the building.

Over the next few decades it was used by various businesses and by the 1970s was occupied by Sketchley dry cleaners.

After the warehouse was sold in 1987 it was demolished along with a row of buildings in Kingsbury.

A small shopping centre was built on the site which was called Kingsbury Court. That closed after a few years and was then converted into a bar. It is now known as The Feathers.

