10 lost businesses in Aylesbury that are gone but not forgotten
With online shopping becoming evermore popular, many high street stores have struggled to keep up with the competition in recent years.
Toys “R” Us, Maplin and Carpetright were among some of the big brands lost in 2019, and it’s been predicted that UK retailers will face another tough year. Here’s a look back on some of the businesses we’ve bid farewell to in Aylesbury over the years.
1. Rivets factory
Once a big company in Aylesbury, the factory employed more than 800 workers and would produce millions of rivets each week. Some of these were used for soldiers boots and tyre studs during the First World War.
Closed in 2008, the Friars Square store was one of the first branches in the country to shut down. Woolworths was forced into administration after struggling with 385 million of debt and more than 27,000 people lost their jobs.
Brighthouse announced the closure of 30 UK stores earlier this year, including Aylesbury, at a cost of 350 jobs. The closures came as a result of tough conditions on the high street and a clampdown on rent-to-own retailers.