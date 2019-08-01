New independent restaurant opens in Aylesbury town centre

The Grill Steakhouse opened its doors at The Exchange in Aylesbury at the end of last week, becoming the second restaurant to open at the prestigious town centre location.

The independent restaurant announced plans to move to The Exchange in May. Since then its proprietor and chef, Usman Majid, along with his team, have been working day and night to get the new restaurant ready – especially in recent days, since the closing of the old site in Kingsbury.

Usman Majid said: “This is our third move since we first opened in Aylesbury in 2011 and by far and away our most challenging opportunity. The new venue is twice the size of our previous restaurant but I wanted to create the same intimate atmosphere with the seating arrangement and décor. Being at The Exchange has meant we can confidently extend our opening hours and we are offering a Brunch and Lunch menu as well as our a la carte evening menu. We will also be offering a new pre-theatre dinner option in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet member said: “I am delighted that we have been able to provide this opportunity for a successful, independent local restaurateur. The Grill Steakhouse has an established and growing reputation and will sit well alongside the Rocco Lounge and Zizzi in The Exchange, AVDC’s flagship town centre development.”

The Grill Steakhouse opens daily at 11:00am. call 01296 393217 or email thegrillaylesbury@hotmail.co.uk to book a table.