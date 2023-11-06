Bucks churchgoers welcome visitors from Bangladesh.

Church members in Haddenham have been hearing how the funds they raise are put to work by an international charity.

Christian Aid supporters at Haddenham Methodist Church welcomed Nuzhat Jabin, the organisation’s Bangladesh Country Director for a talk about initiatives which are helping vulnerable communities.

She spoke about minority groups being supported to work more closely with local government, women being trained in life skills, and refugees helped at the Rohingya camps.

Lindsay Jennings, from the Haddenham Christian Aid Group, said: “It was lovely to welcome Nuzhat and hear first-hand about all Christian Aid is doing with the most vulnerable people in Bangladesh. We’ve been fundraising for many years – and it’s wonderful to hear about the impact its local partners have made with the money.”

This year, Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal focus is on Kurigram, an area of Bangladesh where climate change is wreaking havoc. Frequent flooding is washing away homes and farms, and making food and water scarce. For women, opportunities are limited: girls are married young with little chance to study or work; those who have jobs face unsafe workplaces and low wages.

But there is hope.

Thanks to supporters, Christian Aid’s partner, Aid Comilla, has helped provide training, equipment and funds to work with women who are using new technology to revive traditional crafts such as beadwork, quilting, and making clothing to sell online.