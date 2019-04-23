Life-sized puppets, bunnies and quirky gardeners - Easter fun at Friars Square

Shoppers at Friars Square in Aylesbury were treated to an early bit of Easter fun last week.

Puppets, bunnies and quirky gardeners took part in Easter related fun which delighted and amused those of all ages who were in attendance.

Easter fun at Friars Square Shopping Centre

Street theatre company Creature Encounters welcomed Hattie the highland cow, the newest addition to the gang who was joined by Mr Tatters the badger.

Other guests at Friars were a pair of Easter bunnies who thrilled the youngsters by bouncing around on stilts, encouraging them to eat more carrots.

The Bread and Butter Theatre company's gardening brothers Ged and Pete Moss also performed, and were on hand to answer horticultural queries in their comedy show, Gardener's Question Time (very different to the version of the same name on Radio Four!)

The gardeners tackled questions such as “who do you prefer? Brittany Spears or gardening shears?”

Other Easter fun came in the form of a craft workshop, where hundreds of children got to make and decorate their own Easter eggs and chicks, as well as decorating plant pots to plant a seed in.

Reflecting on events, Friars Square Shopping Centre manager Andy Margieson said: “It has been a really great way to celebrate the Easter holidays.

“Hundreds of youngsters enjoyed Ged and Pete Moss show today and everyone loved meeting Hettie and Mr Tatters.”

Easter fun at Friars Square Shopping Centre - a child balances chocolate on his face as part of the Gardeners Question Time show

Easter fun at Friars Square Shopping Centre - hands up if you enjoyed Gardeners Question Time