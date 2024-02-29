Young family leave London behind for a quieter life in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kim commented: “We decided to make the move from London as we wanted to have space of our own and a future where our daughter can go to school in a new and quieter environment.

“Our home is in a great location, with schools, supermarkets and the train station nearby - so it has all the amenities we need access to. Our neighbours are nice as well and we regularly exchange ‘good mornings’ when we are out walking - which is lovely.”

As well as seeking a more peaceful environment, the family were keen to have a home that provided them with enough space for guests and future children. They chose the three bedroom Gosford house type.

Kim and Glen Guevarra, celebrating in their new home at Taylor Wimpey's New Berry Vale

Kim added: “We chose the Gosford home as it has three toilets and three bedrooms. We particularly like the layout as it's very helpful to have at least one toilet downstairs for when we have guests over. The garden is also a great size for us, so we could have a little play area for our daughter and future kids. We are also looking forward to growing some plants in the summer.”

The family also liked that a new build home gave them a blank canvas when it came to design. Kim said: “We wanted a newly built home as I finished studying Interior design at University and as a designer wanted a new space to design our home exactly how we wanted it to be. We chose Taylor Wimpey as we heard many good reviews.”

Kim concluded: “We're enjoying life in our new home very much, as this is where we can go to relax and just have some family time after a busy day. The external and internal layout of our home is really well designed and you could see that the team that built it really took time and thought to make it a home for us.”

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is celebrating sales success at its New Berry Vale development after selling its final home at the end of last year.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “The response to our range of homes at New Berry Vale has been absolutely brilliant, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to help create a friendly new community in this fantastic location in Aylesbury.”

Fiona added: “We are delighted to hear that Kimberley, Glen and their daughter have settled in well and wish them a very happy future in their new home.”