On the market for offers in excess of £2.5m with Ashdown Jones, this spectacular and truly unique home is about as special as British real estate gets.

Once home to poet William Wordsworth from 1813 until his death in 1850, the house retains a wealth of original features, including single-glazed windows, wooden beams, and an elegant drawing room. This 7-bedroom home includes four reception rooms, 3 bathrooms, and a separate annexe with 2 additional bedrooms, perfect for guests or holiday let accommodation.

Set within 5 acres of stunning gardens designed by Wordsworth, the property also features an ancient mound, summer house, tennis court shed, and ample parking.

The house seamlessly blends historical charm with modern comforts, with spaces such as a formal dining room featuring original slate flooring, a cosy snug with large windows offering calming views, and the poet’s study, where Wordsworth crafted some of his most famous works.

The principal suite boasts panoramic views of Lake Windermere, and Dora’s School Room is now a charming tearoom, allowing visitors to reflect on the literary legacy of the poet. The grounds, featuring a south-facing aspect, provide an idyllic retreat with mature gardens and breathtaking views of the surrounding Lake District landscape.

With its remarkable history, tranquil setting, and potential for continued use as a successful business or family home, Rydal Mount offers an exceptional living experience for those seeking to embrace both history and natural beauty.

Take a look around...

