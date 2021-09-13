'Unexpected' power cut affects Aylesbury homes this morning

Several Aylesbury homes were left without power due to a cut affecting large parts of town this morning (13 September).

The UK Power Networks (UKPN) says it restored power at 9:11am this morning, homes went nearly an hour without electricity, while traffic controls and street lights were also affected.

Watermead was the worst hit area, UKPN lists the following postcode areas as affected: HP19 0, HP19 3, HP19 9, HP20 1, HP20 2, HP22 4, HP22 5, LU7 0 and NR14 6.

the affected area

The cut was first reported at 08:30am, a UKPN spokesperson sent the following update at 9:11am: "Our engineers had to redirect power due to a fault on the electricity network."

Affected residents were sent the following alert by UKPN earlier in the morning, once the fault had first been reported. It read: "We have just become aware of an unplanned power cut affecting some properties in your area.

"This was an unexpected power cut and we did not know this was going to happen so providing prior notice was not possible."