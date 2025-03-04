Tring Garden Centre gears up for Garden Re-Leaf Day

Tring Garden Centre will once again host the annual fundraiser for Garden Re-Leaf Day, which supports Greenfingers Charity which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Hertfordshire store, part of the largest family-run group British Garden Centres, will be hosting a fundraising walk and cycle challenge and exciting events in store to raise money for the charity which builds magical and therapeutic gardens for life-limited children in hospices across the UK.

Garden Re-Leaf takes place on Friday 21st March and a team from the British Garden Centres will be walking a new 25km walk starting and ending at Tring Garden Centre. The army of walkers will take in scenic views, woodland and gently rolling hills in the picturesque Chilterns. For those that just fancy a mere stroll, a 10-mile Garden Re-Leaf South Walk is also an option to stretch your legs whilst raising funds.

In addition to the walk, there will also be a pedal-powered Garden Re-Leaf Day Cycle Challenge for bike enthusiasts ranging from 25 miles to 100 miles taking in the beautiful surrounding countryside.

There will also be fundraising activities at Tring Garden Centre on Friday to welcome back the energetic walkers and for the local community to enjoy, whilst raising vital funds. There will be a raffle to win some fantastic prizes and face painting for children and the Rock Choir will put on a special performance to get everyone into the spirit of the day. The sponsored walk will leave Tring Garden Centre at 9 am. This year, the theme is florals so come down in your best flowery attire to take part in the fun or simply to cheer the walkers and the cyclists on.

Greenfingers Charity has created almost 70 gardens in hospices around the UK for children, their families and staff to take respite and relax in and has a further waiting list of hospices that need help.

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres said: “British Garden Centres and Tring Garden Centre are delighted to be able to support Greenfingers Charity for its 25th birthday. Greenfingers is our main charity for 2025, and the team are looking forward to the Garden Re-Leaf Sponsored Walk through the Chilterns. The event will be a hugely enjoyable challenge for all of us and will help raise funds to build more therapeutic gardens. We also hope that customers in the local area will join us at Tring Garden Centre for some brilliant events on the day to kick start the gardening season and fundraise at the same time.”

You can donate to the British Garden Centres team at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/british-garden-centres-3

Linda Petrons, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Greenfingers Charity said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we extend our deepest gratitude to Tring Garden Centre for so once again welcoming our Garden Re-Leaf fundraising walk and cycle. The support, from the Tring team and the wider community, is a gift that will help our mission to build beautiful gardens, bringing joy and comfort to life-limited children and their families in hospices across the UK. If you are free on the 21st March, please do pop down to the garden centre and show your support with the events and activities.”

How to get involved in Garden Re-Leaf Day 2025

Registration for the 2025 event is now live and you can register for the walk or cycle at https://www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk/get-involved/garden-re-leaf-day-is-coming-soon

For more information on Greenfingers Charity and its work, please visit www.greenfingerscharity.org.uk or by emailing [email protected]