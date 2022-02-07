This is the cheapest three-bedroom home available to purchase in Aylesbury right now

The cheapest three-bedroom home in Aylesbury is up for sale right now in the Meadowcroft area.
It's located just one mile from both Aylesbury train stations and has two schools on its doorstep.
The home can be viewed on Zoopla here, estate agent, Connells, has valued the property at £252,000.
Alongside the three bedrooms the property contains one bathroom and one reception room, Connells concedes the semi-detached home is in need of modernisation.
Connells is selling the property via modern method of auction, and notes buyer's fees do apply.
The estate agent believes the large plot the home is located is on is suitable for extension, pending planning permission approval.