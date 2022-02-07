This is the cheapest three-bedroom home available to purchase in Aylesbury right now

The cheapest three-bedroom home in Aylesbury is up for sale right now in the Meadowcroft area.

It's located just one mile from both Aylesbury train stations and has two schools on its doorstep.

The home can be viewed on Zoopla here, estate agent, Connells, has valued the property at £252,000.

Alongside the three bedrooms the property contains one bathroom and one reception room, Connells concedes the semi-detached home is in need of modernisation.

Connells is selling the property via modern method of auction, and notes buyer's fees do apply.

The estate agent believes the large plot the home is located is on is suitable for extension, pending planning permission approval.

1. Kitchen The kitchen has laminate work surfaces, a sink with a drainer, an integrated fridge, radiator, gas oven and hob with a cooker hood, and laminate flooring. Photo Sales

2. Reception room There's plenty of space for a new owner to renovate this room, however best suits them. Photo Sales

3. Bathroom The communal bathroom includes: a wc, a wash hand basin, a heated towel rail, a shower cubicle, tiling to splashback areas, tiled flooring, and a double glazed window. Photo Sales

4. Spare room Another spare room which can be molded by whoever buys the home. Photo Sales