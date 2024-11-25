This grand Tring townhouse designed by the Rothschild's architect used to be a solicitor's office

Built in 1897 and designed by William Huckvale (architect for the Rothschilds no less), it’s slap bang in the High Street and used to be a solicitor's office. Well, no more, as it’s a bona fide property now, and is on the market with Brown & Merry, Tring, for £900,000.
There’s four bedrooms which you could easily make into five should you desire – the layout is that versatile. And there’s even parking, a rarity for a townhouse.
And there’s some lovely interior touches like in-built wardrobes, an iron door in the kitchen (as it used to be solicitors’ safe room), striking stained glass leaded feature windows on the landing, and a groovy brick outbuilding which could be a studio, home office or guest room as there is plumbing for a bathroom. The world is your lobster…
