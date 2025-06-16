The UK’s top 30 ‘underrated’ commuter towns have been ranked by Sell House Fast according to criteria including crime rate, the quality of schools and transport links.

They are all within an hour or so of their nearest ‘hub city’ by train or car, but are much more affordable and in many cases offer a better quality of life.

As well as good schools, low crime rates and superb transport links, they boast an excellent selection of independent pubs, restaurants and cafes, making them an ideal choice for families, first-time buyers and young professionals alike.

Below are the nine ‘underrated’ property hotspots from the list with the cheapest house prices - all under the UK average of £271,000 and in some cases as low as £200,000.

They are listed in reverse order, with the cheapest place to live last.

1 . Garforth - £264,447 Garforth is the ninth cheapest of the UK's 30 top underrated property hotspots, according to Sell House Fast, in which to live. It's just eight minutes by train or 30 minutes by car from Leeds city centre, and the average house price there is £264,447. It achieved an overall score of 5.15/10, placing it 13th out of 30, and was rated particularly highly for education and jobs. According to Sell House Fast, 70 per cent of schools within five miles are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, and the median annual pay is £31,450. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Stalybridge - £240,631 Stalybridge is the eighth cheapest of the UK's 30 top underrated property hotspots, according to Sell House Fast, in which to live. It's only 12 minutes by train or 50 minutes by car from Manchester city centre, and the average house price there is £240,631. It achieved an overall score of 5.35/10, placing it 12th out of 30. According to Sell House Fast, there are 53 bars or pubs within five miles, and 30 restaurants, meaning you're spoilt for choice. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Penistone - £226,943 Penistone, Barnsley, is the seventh cheapest of the UK's 30 top underrated property hotspots, according to Sell House Fast, in which to live. It's 44 by train or 47.5 minutes by car from Sheffield city centre, and the average house price there is £226,943. It achieved an overall score of 3.57/10, placing it 28th out of 30. Its crime risk score was 453/1000, meaning it is a relatively safe area. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales