The 11 safest cities in the UK, based on violent crime, weapons and drugs offences

A new study has ranked the UK’s 50 biggest towns and cities, excluding London, according to how safe they are.
The 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index has given each city or large town a score based on rates of violent crime and drugs and weapons offences.
A positive number indicates that it is safer than the 2017-19 benchmark for all UK cities and large towns, whereas a negative one means the opposite.
Only three places in the UK achieved a score of +1 or above, while 11 in total received a rating of +0.6 or more.
According to the study, Bradford is the most dangerous place to live, with a score of -1.96, followed by Middlesbrough and Stockon (-1.89), and Leeds (-1.35).
Below are the safest cities and large towns in the UK, according to the 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index.
