Thame development in running for national award

The construction team at a housing development in Thame is among the first to be recognised as a regional winner in a national construction excellence awards scheme launched by Persimmon Homes.

Sycamore Rise is one of 31 developments across England, Scotland and Wales shortlisted in the Persimmon Homes Construction Excellence Awards launched this year.

Karl Endersby, managing director of Persimmon Homes North London, said: “We want to celebrate the people who take personal ownership of their work, taking genuine pride in the homes they hand over to our valued customers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional winning site manager Sergiu Cantoriu, and Persimmon Homes North London MD Karl Endersbuy at Sycamore Rise in Thame

Sycamore Rise is a development of 175 properties just 15 miles from the historic city of Oxford and the popular Bicester Shopping Centre.

Thame is also close to the 27-acre Cuttle Brook Nature Reserve with its criss-crossed footpaths, flower meadows, pretty river walks and abundant wildlife.

Group construction director Andrew Fuller said: “Over the past two years Persimmon has undergone a comprehensive review of operations, resulting in the introduction of ‘The Persimmon Way’ – a national framework for construction and customer care quality which is transforming the business.

“These awards will identify those site teams that have embraced The Persimmon Way and demonstrated initiative and outstanding management skills, encouraging everyone involved on their development to excel.”

Key to the implementation of The Persimmon Way was the appointment of a team of Independent Quality Controllers (IQCs), who assess every single plot under construction at key stages and only allow work to continue if Persimmon’s higher standards have been met.

These IQCs, together with Senior Management and Directors, will consider site management teams across a rigorous set of criteria and only those that exceed the highest quality standards will be nominated for Persimmon’s Construction Excellence Awards.

At Sycamore Rise site manager Sergiu Cantoriu was nominated and will now compete to be named top of his division before overall Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are announced by Persimmon Group chief executive Dean Finch.