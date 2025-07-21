Ten ideas for small garden spaces, according to a head gardener

If your outdoor space is lacking room to experiment with, it can be tricky to know how to turn it into a pleasing garden to spend time in.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the pitfalls of a smaller space, John Jobbagy, Head Gardener at retirement villages brand Audley Villages’ Wycliffe Park Village, is giving 10 ideas on how to transform your small but mighty garden or balcony based on recent trends.

10) Vertical produce

Growing vegetables vertically saves space, requires less bending (which is kinder on your back in later years) meaning they’re easier to harvest and you’re less likely to see pesky slugs or snails climbing north. Better yet, many ‘aerial veg’ flower and fruit over a longer period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vertical planting can be a great way to make the most of a small outside space

Beans and peas are typically grown against poles or canes anyway, but pumpkins, courgettes and cucumbers also fare well when reaching skyward. Herbs like lavender and rosemary add fragrance.

She Grows Veg shows how pretty, yet practical, this approach is with an arrangement of cabbages adorned with flowing yellow and white nasturtiums.

9) Pollinator-friendly planting

Entice the birds and bees by providing shelter, water and food. From snap dragons to sweet William, fuchsia to foxglove – whether you pot specially or let a little wildflower patch do its thing – flowers attract much fauna.

An Audley Villages balcony

Bug hotels boomed in popularity a couple of years ago. Building and tending to them is a wonderful intergenerational activity. MS Amlin Peace of Mind Gardenfrom this year’s Chelsea Flower Show showcases a striking horizontal array more akin to artwork. Position wooden boxes similarly to create a garden gallery wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even small water features – whether a bird bath or a simple bowl – attracts diverse wildlife, from dragonflies to diving beetles.

Save your seed-rich sunflower heads and hang from trees as homemade feed for feathered friends.

8) Garden games

Love a bit of friendly competition? Outdoor versions of noughts and crosses, or chess, can make a centrepiece to entertain family and friends when they visit – like this garden which features Battleships set into the table.

7) Crazy paving

You might be familiar with crazy paving from the 1970s. - now it’s back with a 21st century twist. Laying reclaimed stone in slightly random ways is a key trend. From the Boodles Radiance Garden, with its large pads leading up to a statement seating area, to the British Red Cross’ gold medal winning Here for Humanity scene, complete with interlocking hexagonal paving stones.

6) Think Pink

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Philadelphus Petite Perfume Pink’ was crowned ‘Plant of the Year’ at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025. This deciduous bloom is compact – good news for small spaces – low-maintenance and thrives in full sun so you’ll really reap the benefits in these warmer months. Its deep pink buds open into paler petals loved by bees and butterflies alike.

5) Statement pots

Displaying flowers in jam jars and bottles straight from the cupboard – whether on a little outdoor table or through the window overlooking your garden – possesses vintage charm. Or why not go even greener by looking to brands like Plant Warehouse which convert household objects destined for landfill into planters? For a more modern look, opt for huge concrete bases.

4) Houseplants

Introduce leaves of varying colours, shapes and textures to elevate the humble houseplant. Name aside, some can live outdoors in the summer months.

If you’re short on space, ‘window-scaping’ with foliage helps you make a statement for passers-by.

3) Rainwater collection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace British weather by collecting and harvesting rain in a water butt to nourish your plants or thirsty birds.

You might be familiar with ‘rain chains’ – typically metal links that divert the elements from gutters to the ground in a more aesthetic, calming way. You can make your own from little buckets, spoons or even rocks. Copper or aluminium are durable, rust-resistant materials.

2) Wellness sanctuary

A garden or balcony serves as a space for quiet reflection. Designing for spiritual wellbeing and mental health is increasingly popular. The Addleshaw Goddard Freedom to Flourish Garden embodied this beautifully – inspired by the Norfolk landscape, pools rose and fell to mimic the tide alongside natural, sandy materials. Flora-wise, pops of mauve from Baptisia Australis (or ‘Dame’s Rocket’) paired with the peach of Oenothera odorata ‘Apricot Delight’.

1) Wall greenhouse

Greenhouses offer a controlled environment for optimal plant growth, protected from harsh weather and pests. But they needn’t be the reserve of expansive gardens. Wilstone offers a slim, stylish structure inspired by 19th century French glasshouses with a mirrored back to maximise light impact. Miniature ‘cloche’ versions are even better for highly treasured corners of your outdoor space.