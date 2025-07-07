Taylor Wimpey secures planning approval for 234 homes at Salden Place development (Representative CGI of proposed development pictured)

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is delighted to announce that it will bring 234 new homes to Milton Keynes after receiving planning approval for the first phase of homes at its Salden Place West development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Phase one of Salden Place West will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, with a percentage designated for affordable housing. All homes are designed with the future in mind and will be equipped with the latest energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps, wastewater heat retention systems and EV car chargers. Once complete, the development will include further play areas, a community orchard, skate park and plenty of green space for residents and locals to use and enjoy.

Taylor Wimpey’s planning application was approved by Buckinghamshire Council on 27th June 2025 and works on site are now underway. The first homes at Salden Place West are due for completion later this year.

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have received planning approval for our Salden Place West development and look forward to bringing a brand-new community to this area of prosperous Milton Keynes. We look forward to watching the development progress and helping our customers find their dream new home with us.”

Salden Place West is ideally located in Milton Keynes, yet close to the village of Newton Longville. Future residents will appreciate the convenience of nearby amenities and attractions, including reputable schools, shopping, nightlife and entertainment. With excellent transport links via major roads and proximity to Milton Keynes Central station, commuting to London is effortless.

The first homes at Salden Place West are now available for sale and have a contemporary design with inspiration taken from the local architecture of the area. To find out more information or to book an appointment at the sales office currently located at Salden Place East.