Taylor Wimpey raises over £30,000 for Gratitude charity

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is delighted to announce that it has raised a remarkable £31,138.34 through various fundraising activities in support of local Gratitude charity which helps to fight hunger and food waste in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Located just across the road from the Taylor Wimpey North Thames offices, Gratitude takes food that’s good to eat but can’t be sold in shops because of packaging errors or overproduction. This is then redistributed it to the community through various free meals projects, community pantry and a network of local charities

Taylor Wimpey’s fundraising throughout 2023 has included a range of events and efforts, including a Charity Golf tournament and Auction and the repair of a roof by T&T roofing.

Nikki Gibson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "At Taylor Wimpey, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work. Gratitude's mission resonates with our values, and we are proud to stand by them in their efforts to make a positive impact. Our team has been actively involved in various events, showcasing the strength of our commitment to social responsibility."

Sheila Carlisle, Gratitude Trustee and Projects Manager said: "We are immensely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for the continuous support. Their generosity started with a large Christmas grocery donation, followed by a whole host of activities and events and ongoing help with Christmas groceries. This is the most substantial support from a local business, greatly impacting our food bank that serves 1200 people weekly. We are truly grateful.”

Other notable contributions from Taylor Wimpey include a home cooked Indian Feast cooked, an Easter eggs donation, a Bake sale during Kings Coronation and a Corporate volunteering initiative. Additional fundraising activities included the TW Beast Challenge, Eurovision and Grand National Sweepstakes and a Toasted Sandwiches event.

