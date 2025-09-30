Taylor Wimpey is celebrating the successful development launch of Salden Place East

On Saturday, September 27, Cheyanna Norman from MK Dons’ Women’s Team officially opened the Salden Place East development and its four impressive showhomes with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This collaboration with MK Dons and Taylor Wimpey recognises Milton Keynes as an exciting sports hub, with Salden Place looking to join this legacy with the growth of the community, featuring sports pitches, tennis courts, and a designated running route around the development.

Throughout the day, visitors were invited to celebrate and explore the four impressive new showhomes, including the three-bedroom Densale and Harrton options, the four-bedroom Trelton, and the five-bedroom Aireton, with Sales Executives on hand giving expert guidance on purchasing a new-build.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout for our Salden Place East development and showhome launch.

“Having Cheyanna Norman take part in our official launch for Salden Place East was a wonderful experience for the Taylor Wimpey team and visitors to our new development. With the development set to have sports amenities for residents, it was a great chance for a local member of the sporting community to see what’s to come at Salden Place.

“We encourage any interested buyers looking to make the move close to Milton Keynes to visit Salden Place East and their showhomes, or contact the knowledgeable Sales Team. We are looking forward to welcoming new residents to the development!”

1 . Contributed Cheyanna Norman of MK Dons' Women's Team Opened Salden Place East on 27th September. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Cheyanna Norman taking a tour of Taylor Wimpey show homes. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales