Taylor Wimpey Generously £8000 to Local Charity Action4Youth

Taylor Wimpey, a leading name in the construction and property development industry, has £8,000 raised as a result of its annual charity triathlon event for charity Action4Youth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation will help support young people in the local Milton Keynes and Bucks area. Taylor Wimpey is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

Their generous donation will help support the 25,000 young people each year that Action4Youth supports and enable the charity to reach and support even more with programmes aimed at making all young lives better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenifer Cameron, Chief Executive at Charity4Youth, said “We would like to say a massive thank you to Taylor Wimpey South Midlands for their generous donation which will help tremendously to fund our services across Buckinghamshire.

Taylor Wimpey Presenting Cheque

“With the donation, we will be able to increase our mentoring work across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes. Our team supports individual young people experiencing difficulties in their school or home lives, working with them over a period of time to find solutions and positive direction in their lives.”

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are proud to support Action4Youth for this year’s annual charity triathlon. The charity does vital work in transforming the lives of young people in Buckinghamshire and we hope the £8,000 raised makes a difference to the services they provide. Here at Taylor Wimpey, we not only pride ourselves on the superb homes we build, but also on the commitment we have to making a positive impact on those that live in communities near our developments.”

Action4Youths Capital Campaign will support the redevelopment of the main building and infrastructure at The Caldecotte Xperience which will significantly enhance accessibility and functionality to create a vibrant, exciting, and adventurous platform for fully inclusive activities for young people.