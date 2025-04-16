Taylor Wimpey celebrates sell-out success in Whitehouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is celebrating a brand-new community after successfully completing the sale of the final home at its Vision at Whitehouse development in Milton Keynes.

Since opening in 2018, Vision at Whitehouse has brought 438 new homes to the market with the final plot now occupied.

The success of the development is not only a testament to the quality of the homes but also to Taylor Wimpey's commitment to enhancing the local community.

The housebuilder has been an active supporter of local schools over the years and committed to fostering strong community ties.

Vision at Whitehouse street scene.

These include donations of £650 to Priory Rise School for new football kits, £200 to Whitehouse Primary for their secret garden project and an additional £200 for a Christmas Fair. In addition to these, Taylor Wimpey has donated building materials and safety equipment to Whitehouse Primary to encourage conversations around safety in construction, as well as reflective snap bands to allow pupils to walk to school safely.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Midlands, said: “The response to our range of homes at Vision has been absolutely brilliant and we are really happy to have sold all of the properties. Along the way, we’ve supported some fantastic initiatives and are proud to have made a difference to local people in Whitehouse and the wider Milton Keynes community. We look forward to watching the community flourish over the summer and beyond!”

Taylor Wimpey is building two further developments in Milton Keynes at Bronze Park and Salden Place. For more information on the homes available, please visit the website.